The new Opera Touch mobile web browser emphasizes single-handed browsing — Nigeria Today

The new Opera Touch mobile web browser emphasizes single-handed browsing

Apr 25, 2018

Opera launched a new mobile browser, Opera Touch, which aims to make it easier to browse the web with one hand when you’re on the go. The company also launched an updated version of the desktop browser.

