The new Opera Touch mobile web browser emphasizes single-handed browsing — Nigeria Today

The new Opera Touch mobile web browser emphasizes single-handed browsing

Opera launched a new mobile browser, Opera Touch, which aims to make it easier to browse the web with one hand when you’re on the go. The company also launched an updated version of the desktop browser.

The post The new Opera Touch mobile web browser emphasizes single-handed browsing appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

