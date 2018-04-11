 The new Spotify + Hulu bundle could save you some green — Nigeria Today
The new Spotify + Hulu bundle could save you some green

Hulu and Spotify are expanding the reach of a 2017 bundle that let students pay one bill for both services. Now you can get a standard Spotify Premium subscription, which normally costs $10 per month, and Hulu’s Limited Commercials plan, which usually goes for $8 per month, for just $12.99.

