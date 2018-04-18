 The Niger Delta Question And 2030 Sustainable Agenda — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

The Niger Delta Question And 2030 Sustainable Agenda

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in Opinion | 0 comments

For the 2030 sustainable agenda to succeed, says the United Nation, partnership and collaboration must be given a disciplined attention. This world body further stated that the scale and ambition of this agenda calls for smart partnerships, collaborations, ecosystem thinking, co-creation and alignment of various intervention efforts by the public and private sectors and civil […]

The post The Niger Delta Question And 2030 Sustainable Agenda appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.