 The power of the Resurrection - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

The power of the Resurrection – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 1, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

The power of the Resurrection
Vanguard
You must have heard the story of a young Man who was crucified by his fellow Jews. He died and was buried. After three days he resurrected from death. This story has not just influenced the thoughts of people, it has also influenced the lives of
Bob Bland: Hallelujah, the Lord has risen from the deadDenton Record Chronicle
Why seek the living among the dead?RiverheadLOCAL

all 23 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.