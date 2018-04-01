The power of the Resurrection — Nigeria Today

The power of the Resurrection

You must have heard the story of a young Man who was crucified by his fellow Jews. He died and was buried. After three days he resurrected from death. This story has not just influenced the thoughts of people, it has also influenced the lives of millions of people across the world.

Incidentally, today happens to be Easter Sunday, a day when Christians all over the world commemorate the resurrection of their Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. For them, it is a day of celebration and jubilation. But what is so special about Easter and why is the resurrection of Christ becoming so influential and so powerful?

Before his death, Jesus assured his followers that nothing, not even death, can destroy his life. Even after his crucifixion, he will surely rise again (Luke 18:33). When his fellow Jews doubted him, he told them with authority “Dest-roy this temple, and in three days I will raise it up.” (John 2:19). He was actually referring to his body. That was exactly what happened! Three days after his death he resurrected – Alleluia!

The resurrec-tion of Christ is the highest demonstration of power.

After his resur-rection, Jesus declares, “All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me” (Matthew 228:18). With the resurrection, Jesus is no longer limited in space and time. He is every-where! He is the Most po-werful Being the world has ever known.

To show how powerful He is St Paul declares, At the mention of the name ‘Jesus’ every knee should bow…and every tongue should confess that Jesus Christ is Lord (Philip 2:10-11). What a powerful name! What a glorious name!! and what a marve-lous name!!!

The apostles were the first to discover the po-wer of the resurrection. St. Paul declares, “I want to know Christ and the power of his resurrection…” (Philippians 3:10). The knowledge of the resur-rection is secret of divine power.

With this power the apo-stles were able to heal the sick and even raise the dead. For instance, in Acts 3:6 Peter told the crippled beggar, “I have no silver or gold, but what I have, I give you; in the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth, stand up and walk.”

Instantly the man started walking – Alleluia! This is the power of the resurr-ection in action.

Through the power of the resurrection the impossi-ble has become possible. To those who believe Jesus declares, “In my name they will cast out demons… they will lay their hands on the sick, and they will recover” (Mark 16:17-18).

Child of God, with this same power, I declare you free in the name of God the Father, God the Son and God the Holy Spirit – Amen!

Happy Easter!

The post The power of the Resurrection appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

