The Puffle was designed to be the ultimate camping blanket — Nigeria Today

The Puffle was designed to be the ultimate camping blanket

The worst thing about your puffy jacket? That it’s not big enough to be a puffy blanket. Luckily, the folks over at Sierra Madre Research have developed a solution to this outdoors(wo)man annoyance — meet the Puffle.

The post The Puffle was designed to be the ultimate camping blanket appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

