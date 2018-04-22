The Pulitzer prize has finally woken up to the power of hip hop - The Canary — Nigeria Today

The Pulitzer prize has finally woken up to the power of hip hop – The Canary
|
The Canary
|
The Pulitzer prize has finally woken up to the power of hip hop
The Canary
2013 – mumford over frank 2014 – daft punk over kendrick 2015 – beck over beyonce 2016 – taylor over kendrick 2017 – adele over beyonce 🤔. — ice town costs ice clown his town crown (@adam_lewis) February 13, 2017. Therefore, the significance of …
Here's How The Past Week Went
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!