 The Pulitzer prize has finally woken up to the power of hip hop - The Canary — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

The Pulitzer prize has finally woken up to the power of hip hop – The Canary

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


The Canary

The Pulitzer prize has finally woken up to the power of hip hop
The Canary
2013 – mumford over frank 2014 – daft punk over kendrick 2015 – beck over beyonce 2016 – taylor over kendrick 2017 – adele over beyonce 🤔. — ice town costs ice clown his town crown (@adam_lewis) February 13, 2017. Therefore, the significance of
Here's How The Past Week WentGuardian (blog)

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.