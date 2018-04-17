The Pulitzer Prize Winning Novel 'Less' By Andrew Sean Greer Is Exactly The Book We Need Right Now - Bustle — Nigeria Today

The Pulitzer Prize Winning Novel ‘Less’ By Andrew Sean Greer Is Exactly The Book We Need Right Now – Bustle
|
Bustle
|
The Pulitzer Prize Winning Novel 'Less' By Andrew Sean Greer Is Exactly The Book We Need Right Now
Bustle
To the surprise of many book-lovers, Andrew Sean Greer's Less was announced as the 2018 Pulitzer Prize Winner for Fiction on Monday afternoon. A hilarious and satirical story about a failed novelist trying to escape his problems by traveling abroad …
Entertainment 2018 Pulitzer prize Winners
Ronan Farrow Wins the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Public Service Based on His #MeToo Reporting
Jodi Kantor And Megan Twohey Celebrated Pulitzer Prize With Their Daughters
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!