The redesigned Ford Focus remains a compact car for a global audience — Nigeria Today

The redesigned Ford Focus remains a compact car for a global audience
The next Ford Focus compact car promises more space, style, and tech, but it’s not coming to the U.S. just yet. Will it be able win buyers away from their beloved SUVs when it gets here?
