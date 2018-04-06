‘The robbers and killers must be arrested’ — Saraki — Nigeria Today

‘The robbers and killers must be arrested’ — Saraki

Senate President Bukola Saraki says those behind the robbery and killings in the Offa, Kwara state, must be arrested and brought to book. Armed robbers raided some commercial banks in the town on Thursday, killing some police officers and residents. The robbers carted away an undisclosed amount of cash. They were said to have operated […]

The post 'The robbers and killers must be arrested' — Saraki appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

