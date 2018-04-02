The Rock opens up on battling Depression — Nigeria Today

The Rock opens up on battling Depression

Dwayne Johnson popularly known as The Rock has discussed his own battle with depression. According to The Express, Hollywood’s biggest earner, Johnson, has shared that he too has had bouts of depression. “I reached a point where I didn’t want to do a thing or go anywhere. I was crying constantly,” Johnson said, discussing how his […]

The post The Rock opens up on battling Depression appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

