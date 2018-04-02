 The Rock opens up on battling Depression — Nigeria Today
The Rock opens up on battling Depression

Dwayne Johnson popularly known as The Rock has discussed his own battle with depression. According to The Express, Hollywood’s biggest earner, Johnson, has shared that he too has had bouts of depression. “I reached a point where I didn’t want to do a thing or go anywhere. I was crying constantly,” Johnson said, discussing how his […]

The post The Rock opens up on battling Depression appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

