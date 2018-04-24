 The Roomba of the tennis court? Ball-retreiving Tennibot launches on Kickstarter — Nigeria Today
The Roomba of the tennis court? Ball-retreiving Tennibot launches on Kickstarter

Apr 24, 2018

Newly launched on Kickstarter, the Tennibot is a new robot that can be used on the tennis court to automatically retrieve tennis balls, saving time and effort by players, coaches, and tennis pros who usually have to do this tedious work.

