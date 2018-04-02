The straits of a nation — Nigeria Today

The straits of a nation
By Hope Eghagha Some tumultuous events in the last weeks and months have showed that the nation is indeed in dire straits. So if we were to write on the State of the nation we would say we are in straits, arising from the national pastime of official foolishness. The IPOB (now officially a terrorist group) seized control of Anambra and Abia States till the activists were brutally decimated by the anti-people (courtesy retired General Danjuma) Nigerian Army.
