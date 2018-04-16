The sudden death phenomenon — Nigeria Today

The sudden death phenomenon

By Hope Eghagha The first time the sudden death experience hit close to me was when my only younger biological sister Racheal jumped into the night of her life without notice. Rachael was a 39-year old boisterous and active artiste/Arts reporter in Lagos; she dropped dead suddenly after alighting from a taxi somewhere in Surulere late in 2004, about November. It happened on a Monday evening after the day’s work, after she had been paid for some job which had done, after she had just moved into her own apartment and ready to start life on her own.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

