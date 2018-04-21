The Super Mega!! AKA On WWE Ring (VIDEO) — Nigeria Today

The Super Mega!! AKA On WWE Ring (VIDEO)

Rapper AKA had a good time when he attended the WWE show that was held here in SA Pretoria. Not only did you attended the show, he was part of the show exchanging some words with some of the wrestlers and the crowd liked it. Checkout Below pictures and a video of what happened at […]

The post The Super Mega!! AKA On WWE Ring (VIDEO) appeared first on Ngyab.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

