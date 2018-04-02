The SuperStraps backpack booster takes the pressure off — Nigeria Today

The SuperStraps backpack booster takes the pressure off

The addition of the SuperStraps to your backpack might just be the ergonomic solution you didn’t know you needed. This new backpack booster claims to instantly relieve shoulder and back tension, lifting 27 pounds of force off of your neck.

The post The SuperStraps backpack booster takes the pressure off appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

