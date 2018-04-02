 The SuperStraps backpack booster takes the pressure off — Nigeria Today
The SuperStraps backpack booster takes the pressure off

Posted on Apr 2, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

The addition of the SuperStraps to your backpack might just be the ergonomic solution you didn’t know you needed. This new backpack booster claims to instantly relieve shoulder and back tension, lifting 27 pounds of force off of your neck.

