The tech behind cryptocurrency could save lives by fixing medical records — Nigeria Today

The tech behind cryptocurrency could save lives by fixing medical records

Medical records are messy. Because every hospital has a different way of handling and storing them, it can be tough for doctors to get an accurate look at your medical history. MIT’s media research lab thinks blockchain can help.

The post The tech behind cryptocurrency could save lives by fixing medical records appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

