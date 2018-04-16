 The tech behind cryptocurrency could save lives by fixing medical records — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

The tech behind cryptocurrency could save lives by fixing medical records

Posted on Apr 16, 2018 in Cryptocurrency, Technology | 0 comments

Medical records are messy. Because every hospital has a different way of handling and storing them, it can be tough for doctors to get an accurate look at your medical history. MIT’s media research lab thinks blockchain can help.

The post The tech behind cryptocurrency could save lives by fixing medical records appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.