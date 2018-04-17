The Telegraph’s Review Of The New Andrew Morton Book About Meghan Markle — Nigeria Today

The Telegraph’s Review Of The New Andrew Morton Book About Meghan Markle

If you happen to be shooting for the stars, here’s some advice: delete everything you can find online about yourself.

And if you have written a blog, delete that too.

Forever.

Meghan Markle didn’t do that, and now her anonymous blog (written under the title “Working Actress”) became just one of the “invaluable sources that Andrew Morton (of “Diana: Her True Story” fame) has plundered for this biography,” reports The Telegraph:

Markle’s thoughts on everything from Donald Trump (bad) to holistic plant-based food delivery services (good) are available online, whether via television appearances, her Instagram feed or her website, The Tig, an aspirational guide to living your best Californian life.

Busy girl.

The book, called “Meghan: A Hollywood Princess”, below:

But the good thing about all this is that Meghan’s online presence isn’t anything she needs to cover up. Rather, it’s all a bit boring and lighthearted.

The Telegraph’s Anita Singh summed up some of the most interesting aspects found in the book:

Meghan Markle’s former schoolteacher remembers her as “one of the top-five outstanding students in my career”. You have to wonder what happened to the other four. When Markle writes on her blog: “My hair is primped, my face is painted, my name is recognised, my star meter is rising, my life is changing,” she is still years away from meeting Prince Harry but has already bagged a hit television series and is on her way to founding her own lifestyle site, launching herself as an international humanitarian and delivering a speech to the United Nations that gets a standing ovation from Ban Ki-moon. We learn that Markle named The Tig after her favourite wine, Tignanello. She loves the Amalfi coast, meditation and dressing her dogs in jumpers. She “never leaves home” unless she has green juice and chia seed pudding in the fridge, which makes one worry how long she’s going out for and whether they’ll go off. A reference to “filthy, sexy mush” – surely the Meghan Markle biography we want to read – turns out to be a description of her boiled courgettes. Morton doesn’t unpick this carefully curated version of Markle’s life. Instead, he weaves it into a highly readable book that could come straight from the shelf marked “uplifting fiction”: a spirited heroine who overcomes life’s obstacles and conquers the world. Imagine Barbara Taylor Bradford’s A Woman of Substance crossed with Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop.

Do anything for you? Na, me neither. Read the full review here.

