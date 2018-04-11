The Top 10 Highest Paid WWE Wrestlers Make Serious Cash — Nigeria Today

The Top 10 Highest Paid WWE Wrestlers Make Serious Cash

When Vince and Linda McMahon founded World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), I bet they never thought it would eventually be worth $3 billion (R36 billion).

Now they’re playing with the type of money that could get Leonardo DiCaprio to put on a Speedo and jump into the ring with Oprah Winfrey.

But I’m not here to tell you how much I’ve laughed at the sport since I was a laaitie. Instead, my job is to show you how much money they’re making while I sit at home and eat Corn Flakes.

Here are 2017’s top three WWE earners via IOL:

1. John Cena

He racked up $10 million (R121 million) in the year. This is on top of the millions he made in Hollywood after starring in Trainwreck, Ferdinand and Blockers.

2. Brock Lesnar

I don’t even watch WWE and I’ve heard of The Brock. He made it to the top of the list in 2016, and sat pretty last year with $6,5 million (R79 million). Look at this monster:

3. Roman Reigns

This dude actually looks like one of Julius Caesar’s mates, hence the name. He earned $4,3 million, and moves merchandise faster than anyone other than Cena.

If you feel like staring at some more middle-aged men that are really good at making it look as if they just got super hurt, you’ll find the full top 10 HERE.

Back to my Corn Flakes.

[source:iol]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

