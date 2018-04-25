The Top Ten Highest Paid African Football Superstars — Nigeria Today

The Top Ten Highest Paid African Football Superstars

The African continent is not just abundant of wildlife, rich culture and the world’s most expensive resources such as diamonds, oil among others but little do many know that it is also a hotbed of international football talents that has been one of the main places international football scouts sets their eyes on to discover the next football stars.

Most of the African football superstars are living the luxurious life as they enjoy their illustrious careers in several international football tournaments such as the prestigious English Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Dutch Eredivisie and Serie A as this African football superstars also contribute big to their football clubs thus making them popular and highly paid to the last penny.

In this article, let me show you the highest paid African football player for the year with some of them just recently signed multi-million dollar deal with the thriving Chinese Super League that primarily targets African talents recently to sign up to Chinese football clubs.

10. Victor Moses- The wing-back of the English Premier League’s Chelsea FC is at the number ten in the list of the highest paid African football stars which is worth fifty thousand Euros on a weekly basis. He is a Nigerian national and a member of the Nigerian Football team.

9. Emmanuel Adebayor- The striker from the small country of Togo in the West Africa is at the ninth on the list. He incredibly earns £58,000 a week in the Istanbul Basaksehir club. He formally signed with the Istanbul Basaksehir last January.

8. Ahmen Musa- This Nigerian left winger and striker who now plays for the Russian club CSKA Moscow, on loan from English team Leicester City, and the Nigeria national team has a price of £60,000 per week. The positions he plays are left winger and striker.

7. Kelechi Promise Iheanacho- Another Nigerian professional footballer who plays for Premier League club Leicester City and the Nigeria national team who earns £100,000 weekly.

6. Obafemi Akinwunmi Martins- He is the third Nigerian football star on the list who serves as a forward who formerly played for Shanghai Greenland Shenhua and is now a winger or wing-back on either flank for Premier League club Chelsea and the Nigeria national team. His weekly earning amounts to £100,000 as well.

5. John Mikel Obi – His real name is John Michael Nchekwube Obinna, the fourth Nigerian on the list who formerly played for Chelsea FC and is now a midfielder for the Tianjin TEDA, Chinese football club playing in the Chinese Super League. His weekly earnings amount to £140,000 no wonder he is on the number five on the list.

4. Samuel Eto’o – The first Cameroonian on the list who earns £170,000 weekly is currently playing for the Turkish league’s Antalyaspor. The Cameroonian striker has served some of the world’s best football teams such as Barcelona, Inter Milan, Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Everton before he signed with Antalyaspor last 2015.

3. Odion Ighalo – The fifth Nigerian on the list and the number three on the rankings because of his whopping £190,000 earnings per week. The striker who now plays for Changchun Yatai and the Nigerian football team started his career in Norway in 2007 serving Lyn FC during that time before he moved to Prime and Julius Berger. Just last year, he transferred to the growing and bustling international Chinese football scene with a very generous offer from Changchun Yatai.

2. Yaya Toure- He is the number two on the list and the only Ivorian football superstar on the list. His real name is Gnégnéri Yaya Touré, a midfielder of the Manchester City who weekly earns £220,000 to play in the English Premier League under the one of the most prominent English football club no wonder he spearheads the Ivory Coast’s national team as its team captain.

Before you read the number one on the list, let us take a look back at our top nine highest African football stars namely Victor Moses, Emmanuel Adebayor, Ahmen Musa, Kelechi Promise Iheanacho, Obafemi Akinwunmi Martins, John Mikel Obi, Samuel Eto’o, Odion Ighalo, and Yaya Toure. They made it to the top ten because of their tremendous talent that they showcased in the world of professional football over the years of their respective illustrious careers and to top the list is Ghanian Asamoah Gyan who earns £227,000 a week under the Shanghai SIPG.

Gyan is considered the eighth highest paid football player in the world, not just in Africa after he officially signed with the Shanghai SIPG in 2015 joining the likes of Lionel Messi, Christiano Ronaldo and other football superstars such as David Beckham, and Zlatan Ibrahimovich.

