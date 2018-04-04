The Ultimate Guide To Spotting An Online Scam — Nigeria Today

The Ultimate Guide To Spotting An Online Scam

We’ve all been there.

While scouring the likes of Gumtree for the best deal on whatever it is you’re looking for, you find the perfect one. But after clicking through, things seem a bit off – you can just tell something isn’t right.

Is it the lack of pictures? The bad spelling? The need for cash right away?

Whatever it is, you click the little x and the search continues.

However, there are too many people that miss these early warning signs, and end up losing a decent amount of money.

Online trading sites like Gumtree have enabled millions of South Africans to make and save money but Claire Cobbledick, head of Core Business for Gumtree SA, warns that consumers always need to stay alert for scammers:

“The overwhelming majority of online transactions pass off safely, but as platforms sharpen their security and new players enter the market, new scams are created. Fortunately these are fairly easy to identify.”

Cobbledick was kind enough to highlight some of the current scam warning signs:

Potential buyers who ask you to delete your ad or communicate only via Whatsapp. This makes it hard for the platform to track your communication. Work though the brand app or platform only, and keep your ad active until the item is sold. Do not provide your direct email address or phone number.

Potential buyers who claim to work offshore. Of course, not everyone who works offshore is a scammer but be extra suspicious if they refuse to communicate via Skype, claim that they don’t have phone access, or that they work on an oil rig or at a mine in a foreign country. Also be very alert to anyone willing to pay for the item via PayPal or money transfer without viewing it.

Car buyers, in particular, who ask for information not related to the item, e.g. your bank account details, whether or not your car is equipped with an alarm system, your ID number etc. These are possibly data scammers, so never provide any personal information.

Potential buyers who refer to your advert in vague terms, referencing “the item” or “your merchandise”. It is relatively easy to make sure that the buyer is genuinely interested in your item rather than someone just trawling the internet looking for an easy target.

Anyone who does not want to meet in person to assess the item or to finalise the deal should concern you, unless there is an obvious geographical reason for this.

Anyone hounding you constantly to make a decision or a payment should send up a red flag. Do not be pressurised, make your checks.

Bad spelling, foreign telephone numbers or a refusal to share information are all warning signs.

Just like in the real world, Cobbledick says vigilance is the most important defence against online scams:

“Keep a hawk eye out for suspect behaviours during your communication. If in doubt, then back out and report your suspicions to the site so we can follow up.”

Gumtree’s help desk – help.gumtree.co.za – operates 24/7, but if you have already been scammed, you need be a responsible citizen and report the fraudulent activity to SAPS.

And with that, I hope your deal-searching ways improve and you never fall for a scam ever again.

