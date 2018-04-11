Kenya: Counties Get Sh33 Billon More as Law Signed - AllAfrica.com — Nigeria Today

Kenya: Counties Get Sh33 Billon More as Law Signed – AllAfrica.com
|
Hivisasa
|
Kenya: Counties Get Sh33 Billon More as Law Signed
AllAfrica.com
Counties will share Sh372 billion in the next financial year after President Uhuru Kenyatta Tuesday signed into law, the Division of Revenue Bill, 2018. This is an increase of about Sh33.3 billion or 9.8 per cent of the funds that the counties received …
