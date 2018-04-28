The USL continues this Sunday with matches across the United States. — Nigeria Today

The USL continues this Sunday with matches across the United States.

Fifth placed Pittsburgh Riverhounds, featuring Nigeria’s rising star Tobi Adewole, will host 11th placed Atlanta United in a match that holds a lot for both teams.

Speaking ahead of the match, Adewole 22, who scored the only goal that earned his side victory over Cincinnati penultimate weekend is eyeing yet another victory.

“We want to get a win at home and keep a shutout,” he said yesterday, adding that my personal targets include winning every tackle and header, keep a shutout and try to get on the score sheet.”

Pittsburgh Riverhounds have never lost a match this term. They have played 5 matches out of which they have won 2, drawn 3, scoring 7 goals against 2 conceded.

Their opponents this Sunday, Atlanta United have won 1, drawn 3 and lost one with 6 points in the process.

Adewole is one of the players that have played every minute since the beginning of the 6 week-old season and has put up sterling performances that have given him hope of a place in Nigeria Olympic team.

“I just hope and pray that I play for my fatherland,” he said, adding, “I have always felt more connected to the Nigerian national team, keeping up with most of their games and successes.”

