The Vintage Cars South Africa’s Mega-Rich Want To Add To Their Collections — Nigeria Today

The Vintage Cars South Africa’s Mega-Rich Want To Add To Their Collections

Are you more into owning a Porsche 959 from the 80s, or a 1960s Aston Martin DB5?

If classic cars are your thing, then you might be aware that those cars are just two of the many models bought – and sought after – by South Africa’s mega-wealthy.

According to a recent report by AfrAsia Bank and New World Wealth, vintage cars, along with rare vintage wines, are regularly bought by South African dollar millionaires as solid investments.

In fact, they are “willing to pay the prices of up to R289 million,” for one, reports Business Insider SA:

The South Africa Wealth Report found that the price of vintage cars rose by a 160% the past ten years. This means vintage cars are globally one the best performing investments.

Listing the bought and sought, here are our personal favourites:

Bugatti Type 41 Royale

Average selling price: R193 million ($16 million)

Decade produced: 1930s

Jaguar E Type

Average selling price: R3.6 million ($300 000)

Decade produced: 1960s

Ferrari 166 Barchetta

Average selling price: R108.6 million ($9 million)

Decade produced: 1950s

Lamborghini Countach

Average selling price: R6 million ($500 000)

Decade produced: 1980s

Austin MINI Cooper S

Average selling price: R530 000 ($44 000)

Decade produced: 1960s

Just imagine cruising the city in any one of those – or these.

However, if old cars just aren’t your thing and you would rather pay for a brand new set of wheels, why not look into buying a brand new MINI Cooper.

Pop over here and peruse MINI South Africa’s selection. If you decide that one of the six models available in the country is a better choice than a vintage, email Seth and ask him to point you in the right direction.

He just might hook you up with a discount and then you will be stylin’ for days.

