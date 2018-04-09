Ruti Olajugbagbe: 18-Year-Old Nigerian Emerges Winner Of 'The Voice UK' 2018 - 360Nobs.com — Nigeria Today

Ruti Olajugbagbe: 18-Year-Old Nigerian Emerges Winner Of ‘The Voice UK’ 2018 – 360Nobs.com
|
360Nobs.com
|
Ruti Olajugbagbe: 18-Year-Old Nigerian Emerges Winner Of 'The Voice UK' 2018
360Nobs.com
An 18-year-old Nigerian, Ruti Olajugbagbe, has emerged the winner of the 2018 edition of The Voice UK, after beating runner-up Donel Mangena on Saturday night. Ruti – who is a student and part-time carer – was the second favourite behind Mangena going …
Ortu Gable Hall praise “star pupil” Ruti after The Voice victory
Ruti Olajugbagbe wins The Voice UK
18-Year-Old Nigerian Ruti Olajugbagbe Wins 'The Voice UK' 2018
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!