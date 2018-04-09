 Ruti Olajugbagbe: 18-Year-Old Nigerian Emerges Winner Of 'The Voice UK' 2018 - 360Nobs.com — Nigeria Today
Ruti Olajugbagbe: 18-Year-Old Nigerian Emerges Winner Of ‘The Voice UK’ 2018 – 360Nobs.com

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in Entertainment


Ruti Olajugbagbe: 18-Year-Old Nigerian Emerges Winner Of 'The Voice UK' 2018
An 18-year-old Nigerian, Ruti Olajugbagbe, has emerged the winner of the 2018 edition of The Voice UK, after beating runner-up Donel Mangena on Saturday night. Ruti – who is a student and part-time carer – was the second favourite behind Mangena going
