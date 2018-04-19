The Vya smart bike lights will keep you safer and illuminated on the road — Nigeria Today

The Vya smart bike lights will keep you safer and illuminated on the road
The new Vya bike lights from Light and Motion can sense when it is day or night and turn themselves on and off appropriately. They also feature a plant-based mold that allows them to be lighter and smaller than other lights.
Comments
