The way — Nigeria Today

•Now is the time to embrace vocational training

WITH no end in sight to the scourge of unemployment ravaging the youth population; with countless empowerment and intervention schemes falling miserably short of addressing the scourge; and with tertiary educational system serially derided for producing unemployable graduates, there appears to be no better time to focus greater attention on a sector often neglected, yet critical to turning the unemployment situation around: the vocational training sector.

So much for the annual ritual of seeking to fix 1.6 million applicants into barely 600,000 available spaces in the universities, polytechnics and colleges of education – private and public combined. While the illusion of making a university graduate of everyone endures, that the country has been reaping the wages of lack of attention to basic vocational training can no longer be denied in the face of the ugly reality of mass unemployment, dearth of critical skills, whether for self-employment or in industries and in poor craftsmanship across the board.

Such has been the decline in the quality of our artisanship that Nigerians are forced to look in the direction of our ECOWAS neighbours to fill the skills gap, even for skills as basic as masonry and construction. As if that is not serious enough, the states which ought to be in the forefront of establishing vocational schools would rather establish universities that are in the end, poorly funded than establish or properly equip the few vocational institutions where they exist. All of these, unfortunately happening at a time the old standards of certification – the trade tests and international certification have virtually disappeared, hence reducing the artisan sector to an all-comers’ affair.

The result has been catastrophic both for the individual self-esteem and the economy.

For a nation perennially seeking out for budding entrepreneurs, vocational training would seem ordinarily given; it seems the surest path to put the latent energies of our youths to work and to restore dignity to labour. More than that, it guarantees the delivery of value, the kind that is sorely needed to make the country better for all. After all, we have long seen what Nigerian youths can do when given the opportunity to showcase their boundless energies and talents. We have seen it in Nollywood, the movie industry, currently the rave of the continent if not the entire world; it has been demonstrated in the musical industry where our youths with their exposure to latest technology have not only shown so much verve and vibrancy but are holding out among the best in the world.

We have no doubt that these can be replicated in the basic day-to-day skills that are needed in the services sector. All that is required is for our governments – states and federal –to foster the development of the skills pool by investing in such specialised institutions across the board. It would also be the surest path to address the unemployment scourge.

But then, to do that, they will first have to change their attitudes towards skills labour. Whereas the federal and state governments have been known to talk about skills and empowerment, most with perhaps the exception of Lagos and Kwara states, with world class vocational institutions, are known to have done little to put their money where their mouth is by investing in them. In fact, more than the craze to establish universities, the country will certainly fare better by having more of them.

And if we may remind the states in particular, nothing in the 6-3-3-4 system currently in vogue makes vocational training inferior; what it does is offer a different pathway to the same goal of national development.

The Federal Government is urged to bring the old certification standards back. That is the only way to make the skills not only competitive but the rewards also attractive as obtained in the developed economies. That way, the interests of our youths will be sustained.

