The Wikileaks Shop says that Coinbase has suspended its account - The Verge — Nigeria Today

The Wikileaks Shop says that Coinbase has suspended its account – The Verge
|
The Verge
|
The Wikileaks Shop says that Coinbase has suspended its account
The Verge
San Francisco-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has reportedly closed an account opened by whistleblowing site Wikileaks for its online store, citing violations of its Terms of Service. The Wikileaks Shop is the whistleblower site's merchandise …
Coinbase Suspends WikiLeaks Shop for Terms of Service Violation
Coinbase Shutters the Account of WikiLeaks, WikiLeaks Bites Back
Coinbase blocks WikiLeaks shop without notice – starts a riot on social media
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!