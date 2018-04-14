The Wing, co-working space for women, comes to DC - WUSA9.com — Nigeria Today

The Wing, co-working space for women, comes to DC – WUSA9.com
WUSA9.com
The Wing, co-working space for women, comes to DC
A women-only coworking space opened up on Thursday in Georgetown, bringing a place for professional women in DC to work – bringing excitement, but also some questions. The Wing, a “home base and social club,” lies on Thomas Jefferson St in Georgetown …
