The World’s Oldest Person Dies At Age 117 — Nigeria Today

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in News, World | 0 comments

In Japan on Saturday the alleged oldest person in the world passed away.   A 117-year-old Japanese woman, named Nabi Tajima, local official’s told AFP Sunday. Nabi Tajima, was born on August 4, 1900, and died around 8:00 pm (1100 GMT) on Saturday at a hospital on her native Kikai Island in Kagoshima region, according […]

