ThePVCTask: N-Power Urges Beneficiaries To Get PVCs — Nigeria Today

#ThePVCTask: N-Power Urges Beneficiaries To Get PVCs

With less than a year to the 2019 general elections, N-Power, Federal Government’s youth empowerment programme, has called on its beneficiaries to get their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs).

The scheme took to its official Twitter account to announce this on Monday, April 16, 2018.

N-power further urged beneficiaries to ensure their families and friends get their PVCs.

As a citizen, you have the right to vote and be voted for. To exercise your right to vote, you require your PVC. Please get your PVC, get your family and friends to get their PVC. You are N-Power beneficiaries and you have been given #ThePVCTask. Get it. pic.twitter.com/0qqW8PKkhU — N-Power (@npower_ng) April 16, 2018

It reminded beneficiaries of their civic right which is to vote and be voted for, hence the need to get their PVCs.

The tweet reads, “As a citizen, you have the right to vote and be voted for. To exercise your right to vote, you require your PVC. “Please get your PVC, get your family and friends to get their PVC. “You are N-Power beneficiaries and you have been given #ThePVCTask. “Get it.”

Some days back, the Federal Government empowerment scheme offered explanation on why stipends of some beneficiaries were deducted.

”A few beneficiaries will have noticed a deduction in their stipends. ”You will recall that the Federal Government entered into a 20-month Assest Finance Agreement with the Bank of Industry for the N-Power devices. ”Beneficiaries who selected the Tecno and Speedstar devices incurred additional monthly charges over and beyond the N4,500 monthly device credit voucher of the FG. ”Consequently, the additional costs will be deducted from their stipends between the months of March and July, 2018,” it had said.

