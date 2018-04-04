 There are horrific stories of sex demands in Nollywood – Joke Silva — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

There are horrific stories of sex demands in Nollywood – Joke Silva

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in Entertainment, Nollywood | 0 comments

Veteran Nigerian actress, Joke Silva, has said that horrific stories of sex demands are too much in Nollywood. She said this while fielding questions from newsmen yesterday after the launch of ‘Disowned’, a book by Nina Anyianuka about sexual abuse and harassment, at Terra Kulture in Lagos. The 56-year-old screen goddess said the pressure on […]

There are horrific stories of sex demands in Nollywood – Joke Silva

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.