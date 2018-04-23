There are investment opportunities in Nigeria beyond oil – Udoma — Nigeria Today

There are investment opportunities in Nigeria beyond oil – Udoma

There are many opportunities for investment in Nigeria beyond the oil sector, the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma, said in Washington DC, where he attended the Spring Meeting of the IMF/World Bank. While in Washington DC, the Minister had discussions with senior staff of the Fiscal Affairs Department of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on technical assistance on budget issues, particularly on forecasting, policy analysis and expenditure management. He also met with officials of the African Department of the Fund, where he discussed developmental issues; as well as with some investors interested in Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

