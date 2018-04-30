“There are still hundreds of killer herdsmen in the bush” – Soyinka tells FG — Nigeria Today

“There are still hundreds of killer herdsmen in the bush” – Soyinka tells FG
Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka has called on the Federal Government to do more to end attacks and killings by criminal herdsmen in parts of the country. Soyinka made the call in a statement in Lagos on Sunday. He said recurring cases of criminal herdsmen unleashing terror on communities leaving in their trail tears and […]
The post "There are still hundreds of killer herdsmen in the bush" – Soyinka tells FG appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
