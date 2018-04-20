 There Is No Govt In Nigeria Until… – Soyinka — Nigeria Today
There Is No Govt In Nigeria Until… – Soyinka

Posted on Apr 20, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, yesterday lamented the seeming triumph of evil over good as being demonstrated in the incessant killings and violent dislodging of citizens of this country with impunity by bandits and militia groups. Soyinka, who spoke on the campus of Obafemi Awolowo University in Ile Ife before unveiling the logo of 2018 […]

The post There Is No Govt In Nigeria Until… – Soyinka appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

