There'll be chaos if NASS criminalises estimated billing – NERC - The Punch — Nigeria Today

There’ll be chaos if NASS criminalises estimated billing – NERC – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
There'll be chaos if NASS criminalises estimated billing – NERC
The Punch
Okechukwu Nnodim, Abuja. The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission has warned that there will be chaos in the power sector if the National Assembly criminalises the issuance of estimated bills by power distribution companies to unmetered customers …
Wealthy, Not Poor Nigerians Stealing Electricity, NERC Claims
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!