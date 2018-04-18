There’s a bit of a problem with the Waze navigation app, L.A. official claims — Nigeria Today

There’s a bit of a problem with the Waze navigation app, L.A. official claims

Waze may be taking cars off LA’s busier streets with its time-saving route recommendations, but the app is also sending them through quiet neighborhoods with streets that can’t take the extra traffic, a city official claims.

The post There’s a bit of a problem with the Waze navigation app, L.A. official claims appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

