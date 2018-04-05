There’s Something Soothing About Watching This Truck Full Of Corn Plough Into A Bridge [Video] — Nigeria Today

There’s Something Soothing About Watching This Truck Full Of Corn Plough Into A Bridge [Video]

Ah, the joy of a good ol’ corn explosion.

Yesterday a truck passing through (quite literally) Montreal blew up everyone’s social media feed when it slammed into a pedestrian bridge with a back-end dumpster full of the delicious grain.

Seems odd to label a corn explosion ‘soothing’, but nobody was hurt and the slow-mo replay below is a thing of beauty.

Take a look:

How did he not see that coming? To be honest, we’re quite happy he didn’t. Like I said, nobody got hurt – all round win.

Thanks for the laugh, mate.

[source:tvnz]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

