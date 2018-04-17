Theresa May asks that anti-Same-Sex laws be Removed in Commonwealth Nations — Nigeria Today

Theresa May asks that anti-Same-Sex laws be Removed in Commonwealth Nations

British Prime Minister Theresa May has asked leaders of all Commonwealth nations to remove laws criminalising same-sex relationships, The Cable reports.

May said this at the Commonwealth Head of Government Meetings in Westminster, where President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in attendance.

No one should face discrimination based on who they are or who they love, Theresa May said.

She added that she’s aware her country put these laws into place years ago, but they were wrong then, she said.

Across the world, discriminatory laws made many years ago, continue to affect the lives of many people tens of millions of young people. Criminalising same-sex relations and failing to protect women and girls. I am all too aware that these laws were put in place by my own country; they were wrong then and they are wrong now. As the UK’s prime minister, I deeply regret that those laws were introduced…as a family, we must respect one another’s cultures and traditions, but we must do so in a manner consistent with equality, as it is clearly stated in the Commonwealth charter. Nobody should face discrimination or persecution because of who they are or who they love and the UK stands ready to help any Commonwealth member wanting to reform outdated legislation that makes such discrimination possible.

Former president, Goodluck Jonathan, signed the Same-Sex Marriage (Prohibition) Bill (SSMPA) into law in January 2014.

Photo Credit: Jack Taylor/Getty Images

