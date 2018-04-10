Theresa May Not Invited To Royal Wedding — Nigeria Today

Theresa May Not Invited To Royal Wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not invite Prime Minister Theresa May to their wedding. The wedding guests will be people who have an existing direct relationship with one or both of the couple, a Royal source said, with a Government source saying the Prime Minister would not be present there. Prince Harry’s official spokesman […]

The post Theresa May Not Invited To Royal Wedding appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

