These Tweets by Juliet Ibrahim has got #BBNaija Fans Talking — Nigeria Today

These Tweets by Juliet Ibrahim has got #BBNaija Fans Talking
Nollywood actress Juliet Ibrahim in a series of tweets has declared her support for #BBNaija contestant Cee-C. Ibrahim, on her Twitter, described Miracle as boring, and criticised his supporters for what she said was cyberbully. Miracle, who garnered the highest number of votes in Sunday’s eviction show, was asked by Ibrahim to “step out of his comfort zone.” […]
The post These Tweets by Juliet Ibrahim has got #BBNaija Fans Talking appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!