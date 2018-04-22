 #TheStarsAreAgeless! Omoni Oboli celebrates 40th Birthday with New Book - BellaNaija — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

#TheStarsAreAgeless! Omoni Oboli celebrates 40th Birthday with New Book – BellaNaija

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


BellaNaija

#TheStarsAreAgeless! Omoni Oboli celebrates 40th Birthday with New Book
BellaNaija
You can now add author as a title when referring to Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli who is turning 40 today. To celebrate the big 4-0, the actress has been sharing photos of herself counting down to today. Now the actress has revealed she's written a
Omoni Oboli stuns in new photo as she turns the big 40!NAIJA.NG
Omoni Oboli Becomes An Author At 40P.M. News

all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.