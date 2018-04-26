 They have denied me access to food and family, Dino cries out — Nigeria Today
They have denied me access to food and family, Dino cries out

Posted on Apr 26, 2018 in Lead, News, Politics | 0 comments

The senator representing Kogi west in the National Assembly, Senator Dino Melaye says he has been denied access to his lawyers, family members, and food for  more than 24hours

Senator Melaye disclosed this via a statement on Twitter on Wednesday. Melaye who is currently at the intensive care unit of the national hospital Abuja also disclosed that his two brothers, pastor, his driver and one of his lawyers have been in police detention since Monday.

Denied access to my lawyers, family members and food for the past more than 24hours

— Senator Dino Melaye (@dino_melaye) April 25, 2018

