They have denied me access to food and family, Dino cries out — Nigeria Today

They have denied me access to food and family, Dino cries out

The senator representing Kogi west in the National Assembly, Senator Dino Melaye says he has been denied access to his lawyers, family members, and food for more than 24hours

Senator Melaye disclosed this via a statement on Twitter on Wednesday. Melaye who is currently at the intensive care unit of the national hospital Abuja also disclosed that his two brothers, pastor, his driver and one of his lawyers have been in police detention since Monday.

Denied access to my lawyers, family members and food for the past more than 24hours

— Senator Dino Melaye (@dino_melaye) April 25, 2018

Melaye is at the intensive care unit of the national hospital. Trauma section — Senator Dino Melaye (@dino_melaye) April 25, 2018

Samuel melaye,moses melaye,pastor Obalemo, my Driver Folorunsho,one of my lawyers and 7 others arrested since Monday by the police still in detention by the police — Senator Dino Melaye (@dino_melaye) April 25, 2018

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

