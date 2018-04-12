 They want to frame me up like Dino Melaye – Shehu Sani cries out — Nigeria Today
They want to frame me up like Dino Melaye – Shehu Sani cries out

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has alleged of a plan to frame him for murder, by his political opponents in the state. Sani has been sent a letter by the Kaduna Commissioner of Police, inviting him for questioning over “criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide”. The case was transferred to the police by one […]

