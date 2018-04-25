 Thibaut Courtois And Father To Sue Former Belgium Coach Marc Wilmots — Nigeria Today
Thibaut Courtois And Father To Sue Former Belgium Coach Marc Wilmots

Thibaut Courtois has confirmed that he and his father will begin legal proceedings against former Belgium coach Marc Wilmots.

Thibaut Courtois, 25, was named by Wilmots during an interview with beIN Sports as the ‘mole’ who leaked team news for the national team, also saying that the goalkeeper’s father was involved.

The Chelsea keeper has responded on social media saying that he and his father will begin legal proceedings.

“Following the statements made by Mr Wilmots, my father and I have decided to bring a criminal complaint together,” Courtois wrote.

His statement further read “In the interview granted by beIN Sports and recovery today by La Derniere Heure, Les Sports, Mr. Marc Wilmots affirms in particular that ‘means that a player has sold the selection. And that’s serious. It came back to me from several French journalists that Courtois’ father was doing it.’”

“Mr. M. Wilmots – not for the first time – reiterates publicly and intentionally accusations against my honour and my reputation as well as my father and we decided together to file a complaint accompanied by criminal indemnification proceeding for libel and defamation.”

Marc Wilmots was fired as Belgium manager at the end of Euro 2016.

The post Thibaut Courtois And Father To Sue Former Belgium Coach Marc Wilmots appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

