Thibaut Courtois And Father To Sue Former Belgium Coach Marc Wilmots — Nigeria Today

Thibaut Courtois has confirmed that he and his father will begin legal proceedings against former Belgium coach Marc Wilmots.

Thibaut Courtois, 25, was named by Wilmots during an interview with beIN Sports as the ‘mole’ who leaked team news for the national team, also saying that the goalkeeper’s father was involved.

The Chelsea keeper has responded on social media saying that he and his father will begin legal proceedings.

“Following the statements made by Mr Wilmots, my father and I have decided to bring a criminal complaint together,” Courtois wrote.

His statement further read “In the interview granted by beIN Sports and recovery today by La Derniere Heure, Les Sports, Mr. Marc Wilmots affirms in particular that ‘means that a player has sold the selection. And that’s serious. It came back to me from several French journalists that Courtois’ father was doing it.’”

“Mr. M. Wilmots – not for the first time – reiterates publicly and intentionally accusations against my honour and my reputation as well as my father and we decided together to file a complaint accompanied by criminal indemnification proceeding for libel and defamation.”

Naar aanleiding van de uitspraken van de heer M. Wilmots hebben mijn vader en ik samen beslist een strafklacht in te dienen. Zie tekst voor meer info. pic.twitter.com/c0d7SMcuBe — Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) April 24, 2018

Marc Wilmots was fired as Belgium manager at the end of Euro 2016.