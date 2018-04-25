 Thibaut Courtois Sues Former Coach — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Thibaut Courtois Sues Former Coach

Posted on Apr 25, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

Chelsea Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has launched a defamation suit against former Belgium coach, Marc Wilmots. Speaking to a Qatar-based beIn Sports, Wilmots had accused Courtois’ father of leaking team selections during the 2016 European Championship. A very upset Thibaut took to his Instagram to rail against Wilmots saying; “Mr Wilmots – not for the first time – reiterates […]

The post Thibaut Courtois Sues Former Coach appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.