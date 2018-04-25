Thibaut Courtois Sues Former Coach — Nigeria Today

Thibaut Courtois Sues Former Coach
Chelsea Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has launched a defamation suit against former Belgium coach, Marc Wilmots. Speaking to a Qatar-based beIn Sports, Wilmots had accused Courtois’ father of leaking team selections during the 2016 European Championship. A very upset Thibaut took to his Instagram to rail against Wilmots saying; “Mr Wilmots – not for the first time – reiterates […]
