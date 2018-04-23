This 2,000 horsepower Nissan Qashqai is billed as the world’s fastest SUV — Nigeria Today

This 2,000 horsepower Nissan Qashqai is billed as the world’s fastest SUV

U.K.-based tuning company Severn Valley Motorsport claims to have built the world’s fastest SUV. The company’s Nissan Qashqai-R hit 237.8 mph on a closed airfield, beating the previous record by about seven mph.

The post This 2,000 horsepower Nissan Qashqai is billed as the world’s fastest SUV appeared first on Digital Trends.

