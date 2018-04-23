This exquisite clockwork contraption will sign your name — for $365,000 — Nigeria Today

This exquisite clockwork contraption will sign your name — for $365,000
The Signing Machine from Swiss watchmaker Jaquet Droz is an extraordinary piece of work. Created to showcase the company’s mechanical clockwork technology, the machine can sign your name so you don’t have to. But it’ll cost you.
