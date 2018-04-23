 This exquisite clockwork contraption will sign your name — for $365,000 — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

This exquisite clockwork contraption will sign your name — for $365,000

Posted on Apr 23, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

The Signing Machine from Swiss watchmaker Jaquet Droz is an extraordinary piece of work. Created to showcase the company’s mechanical clockwork technology, the machine can sign your name so you don’t have to. But it’ll cost you.

The post This exquisite clockwork contraption will sign your name — for $365,000 appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.