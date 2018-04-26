This Is Great – Model Takes Pic Of Person Taking Sneaky Pic – Plays Out Over Social Media — Nigeria Today

This Is Great – Model Takes Pic Of Person Taking Sneaky Pic – Plays Out Over Social Media

Fan of America’s Next Top Model? Then you might know Nyle DiMarco.

A deaf model and activist, he who won Cycle 22 of Tyra Banks’s reality show in 2015.

The other day, DiMarco was sitting on a train when a lady, thinking he was mighty fine, took a pic of him, reports HuffPost:

Loiba Maria, a New York City resident who asked that her last name not be revealed, was on the subway in Manhattan when she noticed an “absolutely gorgeous” man sitting across from her. Loiba told HuffPost that she decided to discreetly take photos of the head-turner, but claimed that her intentions weren’t purely to save a little eye candy for a rainy day. “I didn’t know who he was at that time but he somehow looked familiar,” Loiba told HuffPost, so she took numerous photos to help her “look him up later.”

A few of her shots, below:

However, less than a week later she stumbled upon an article that featured the model, so took to his official Facebook page and sent him the pic asking if it was him.

And he replied.

Not only did he explain that he had seen her, too, but shared a picture he had taken of her taking a pic of him:

You see, while Maria thought she was being sneaky, DiMarco was even sneakier:

DiMarco explained that being deaf actually helped him zero in on what Loiba was doing right away. “I have ‘deaf eyes’ so they’re very ALERT and I immediately spotted her camera towards me,” DiMarco told HuffPost. “Then I thought of Cole Sprouse always doing the same to people not discreetly taking pictures so I decided to pull a Cole Sprouse move!”

DiMarco was so stoked, he tweeted the interaction:

Great story. She’s clearly way better at taking pictures, though.

