 This is the time to invest in Nigeria, Udoma tells Investors in London - National Accord — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

This is the time to invest in Nigeria, Udoma tells Investors in London – National Accord

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


National Accord

This is the time to invest in Nigeria, Udoma tells Investors in London
National Accord
With economic policy initiatives yielding positive results coupled with a stable political climate, this is the right time to invest in Nigeria, Budget and National Planning Minister, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma, told participants at the UK-Nigeria Trade
Nigeria: This Is the Time to Invest in Nigeria, Udoma Tells Investors in LondonAllAfrica.com

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.